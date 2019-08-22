G7 summit to end without communique

This weekend's G7 summit is set to end without a joint communique for the first time since the gatherings began in 1975 after French President Emmanuel Macron decided to abandon the tradition due to "a very deep crisis of democracy."

He cited the U.S. decision to withdraw from Paris climate accords as one example of why it would be difficult to display a united front.

Alongside environment and trade, analysts expect Brexit, inequality, the possible reinstatement of Russia to the "G8" and tech giant taxation to dominate the meeting.