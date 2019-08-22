Futures on edge as traders seek Fed clarity

Futures wavered between slight gains and losses overnight with investors largely attuned to the Fed's symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, over the next two days.

Philly Fed President Patrick Harker and Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan will kick off the festivities today, commenting on the world's largest economy, before Fed Chair Jerome Powell takes the stage tomorrow.

The ECB is also scheduled to release minutes of its July policy meeting, at which it raised the possibility of further rate cuts, money printing and a reprieve from its penalty charge on bank deposits.