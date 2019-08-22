LPL Financial reports July activity
- LPLA total brokerage and advisory assets served at the end of July were ~$713B (+1% M/M).
- July total net new assets were an inflow of $2.7B, including $0.5B of outflows related to a hybrid firm that set up its own broker/dealer. Prior to these outflows, total net new assets for July were an inflow of $3.2B.
- Total client cash balances at the end of July were $29.9B, a $0.2B decrease compared to June 2019. Net buying in July was $3.3B.
