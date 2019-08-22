Hornbeck Offshore gets continued listing standard notice from NYSE

Hornbeck Offshore Services (NYSE:HOS) has received notice from the NYSE that the average price of its common stock had dropped below the Exchange's continued listing standard.

The NYSE requires the closing price of a listed stock average at least $1.00/share for a period of 30 consecutive trading days.

The company has six months following the receipt of the noncompliance notice to cure the $1.00/share deficiency and regain compliance with the NYSE minimum share price continued listing requirement.

During this period, the Company's common stock is permitted to continue trading on the NYSE under the symbol "HOS," but will have an appended ticker (suffix) of ".BC" to indicate the status of the common stock as "below compliance."