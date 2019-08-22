Yum China to acquire a controlling interest in Huang Ji Huang

Yum China Holdings (NYSE:YUMC) agrees to acquire a controlling interest in the Huang Ji Huang group, a leading Chinese-style casual dining franchise business.

The transaction is expected to close in early 2020, subject to the satisfaction of closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

With the addition of Huang Ji Huang, Yum China aims to gain a stronger foothold and enhanced knowhow in the Chinese dining space, which represents a significant share of the dining market in China.

The acquisition is expected to create synergies.

Financial terms undisclosed.