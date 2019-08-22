Davita reports final results of self-tender offer

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) announces final results of its modified "Dutch auction" tender offer for up to $1.2B of its common stock.

A total of 21,801,975 common shares were validly tendered and not validly withdrawn at or below $56.50/share.

The Company accepted all of these shares for purchase at $56.50/share, for a total cost of $1.2B. The depositary will promptly pay for the shares accepted for purchase pursuant to the tender offer. Payment will be made in cash, without interest.

Previously: DaVita reports preliminary results of self-tender offer (Aug. 19)