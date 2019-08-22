Hormel Foods +2.5% on earnings beat

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) reports volume declined 4% in Q3.

Revenue by segment: Grocery Products: $543.09M (-11%); Refrigerated Foods: $1.3B (+1%); Jennie-O Turkey Store: $298.78M (-5%); International & Other: $147.74M (flat).

Gross profit rate down 40 bps to 18.9%.

SG&A expense rate improved 110 bps to 7.9%.

Operating margin rate grew 30 bps to 11.2%.

The company repurchased 2.7M shares for $107M.

FY2019 Guidance: Net sales: $9.50B to $10B; Diluted EPS: $1.71 to $ 1.85; Tax rate: 18.3% and 20.3%.

HRL +2.47% premarket.

