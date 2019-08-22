BJ's Wholesale Club +6% on late quarter momentum

BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) reports comparable club sales increased 1.6% in Q2. Management cited momentum in the later part of the quarter as weather improved.

Adjusted EBITDA was up 7.1% to $153M vs. $146M consensus.

Operating income rose to 3.0% of total sales vs. 1.2% a year ago.

Looking ahead, the company anticipates full-year sales of $12.9B to $13.2B and EPS of $1.42 to $1.50 vs. $1.48 consensus. Adjusted EBITDA of $590M to $600M is anticipated vs. $576M consensus.

Shares of BJ's are up 5.94% premarket to $23.89.

Previously: BJ’s Wholesale Club EPS beats by $0.02, misses on revenue (Aug. 22)