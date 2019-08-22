CIBC names new CFO, other execs

CIBC (NYSE:CM) names Hratch Panossian senior executive vice president and chief financial officer, effective Nov. 1, 2019, succeeding Kevin Glass, who will retire as CFO at that time.

Panossian is currently EVP, global controller and investor relations.

Kevin Patterson, senior executive vice president and group head of technology and operations will retire effective May 1, 2020.

Effective Sept. 3, 2019, Deepak Khandelwal will be senior executive vice president and chief client experience officer and Shawn Beber becomes senior executive vice president, general counsel and corporate development.