ViiV and Janssen announce positive data on long-acting HIV doublet therapy

A Phase 3 clinical trial, ATLAS-2M, evaluating the combination of ViiV Healthcare's cabotegravir and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) unit Janssen Pharmaceuticals' rilpivirine administered every two months showed it to be non-inferior (no worse than) to monthly dosing in adult patients with HIV-1 infection with suppressed viral loads who were not resistant to either drug.

No new safety signals were observed.

Detailed results will be submitted for presentation at a future medical conference.

ViiV Healthcare is the HIV-focused joint venture between GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK), Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and Shionogi (OTCPK:SGIOY).