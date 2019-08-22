Tech

Workday gains bull on 'game-changer' products

About: Workday, Inc. (WDAY)

Mizuho starts Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) at Buy and a $225 price target.

The firm says Workday "is well-positioned to become the leader in the cloud back-office suite and ultimately achieve a dominant position" in the sector.

Mizuho calls the recent cloud platform and prism analytics products "game-changers" that can both become $1B businesses.

Workday will report earnings on August 29. Consensus estimates expect $872.44M in revenue and $0.35 EPS.

WDAY shares are up 0.6% pre-market to $192. Workday has an Outperform average Sell Side rating.

