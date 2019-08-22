CIBC fiscal Q3 earnings rise on strength in Canadian consumer and U.S. unit

CIBC (NYSE:CM) fiscal Q3 adjusted net income of C$1.42B (US$1.07B) rose 4% from Q2 and 2% Y/Y as growth in Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking and U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management offset lower profit from Capital Markets.

Q3 adjusted EPS of C$3.10 per share, exceeding the average analyst estimate of C$3.06, improved from C$3.08 in Q2 and C$2.97 in the year-ago quarter.

Also increased quarterly common share dividend to C$1.44 per share for fiscal Q4 from C$1.40 in the prior quarter.

CIBC rises 0.7% in premarket trading.

Net interest income for the quarter ended July 31, 2019 was C$2.69B vs. C$2.46B in Q2 and C$2.58B in Q3 2018; net interest margin was 1.65% vs. 1.59% in Q2 and 1.69% in the year-ago period.

Provision for credit loss rate on impaired of 0.27% compares with 0.26% in Q2 and 0.29% in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 adjusted ROE of 15.6% falls from 15.9% in Q2 and 17.1% in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking adjusted net income of C$659M increased 2% Y/Y.

Q3 Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management net income of C$348M, down 1% Y/Y due to higher provision for credit losses on impaired loans in the Canadian commercial banking portfolio and higher non-interest expenses.

Q3 U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management adjusted net income of C$182M rose 6% Y/Y primarily on higher revenue, partly offset by higher expenses and provision for credit losses.

Q3 Capital Markets net income of C$231M fell 13% Y/Y, primarily due to higher provision for credit losses.

Conference call at 8:00 AM ET.

Previously: Canadian Imperial Bank EPS beats by C$0.04, beats on revenue (Aug. 22)