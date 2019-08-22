Shell enters Australia power market with $417M takeover deal

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) offers to purchase ERM Power, Australia's second largest energy retailer to businesses and industry, for A$617M (US$419M).

A deal would bring Shell a power supplier with nearly a quarter share of Australia's commercial and industrial retail market as well as two gas-fired power stations.

Shell, already one of Australia's top gas producers, wants to use its global scale in oil and gas to build a power business, and has announced plans to increase annual spending on the strategy to $2B-$3B by 2025.