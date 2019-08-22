Helix Biopharma closes C$7M private placement
Aug. 22, 2019 7:35 AM ETHelix BioPharma Corp. (HBPCF)HBPCFBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Helix BioPharma (OTC:HBPCF) has closed a private placement financing of 13,725,000 units and the disposition of a 25% stake of its wholly-owned Polish subsidiary for aggregate gross proceeds of C$7M.
- The terms of the placement are for the purchase of units at $0.455 per unit. Each unit is comprised of one common share and one common share purchase warrant.
- Each warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one common share at an exercise price of $0.72 and have an expiry of five years from the date of issuance.
- Mr. Jerzy Wilczewski acquired 13,725,500 units of Helix in the private placement.
- Net proceeds will be used for working capital and R&D activities.