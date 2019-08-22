Helix Biopharma closes C$7M private placement

Aug. 22, 2019 7:35 AM ETHelix BioPharma Corp. (HBPCF)HBPCFBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
  • Helix BioPharma (OTC:HBPCF) has closed a private placement financing of 13,725,000 units and the disposition of a 25% stake of its wholly-owned Polish subsidiary for aggregate gross proceeds of C$7M.
  • The terms of the placement are for the purchase of units at $0.455 per unit. Each unit is comprised of one common share and one common share purchase warrant.
  • Each warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one common share at an exercise price of $0.72 and have an expiry of five years from the date of issuance.
  • Mr. Jerzy Wilczewski acquired 13,725,500 units of Helix in the private placement.
  • Net proceeds will be used for working capital and R&D activities.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.