Clearside Bio not quite there with U.S. Xipere application; shares down 48% premarket

The FDA's Office of Pharmaceutical Quality has requested stability data on Clearside Biomedical's (NASDAQ:CLSD) XIPERE (triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension) that was made with an enhanced manufacturing process although the formulation has not changed. OPQ wants to verify the comparability of the stability profiles made with the new process versus those of the batches originally submitted at part of the company's marketing application.

As a result, Clearside expects to receive a Complete Response Letter (CRL) on or before the October 19 action date. It plans to refile its NDA in Q1 2020 with the requested stability data.