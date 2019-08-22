Discover, AmEx top J.D. Power credit card rankings

Discover (NYSE:DFS) and American Express (NYSE:AXP) hold the top two spots in J.D. Power's 2019 U.S. Credit Card Satisfaction Survey.

Tied at third are Capital One (NYSE:COF) and Chase (NYSE:JPM).

USAA, though, which is profiled in the study but not ranked, has a rating that exceeds Discover and AXP; USAA doesn't meet study award criteria.

This year, J.D. Power initiated a regional bank ranking, in which BB&T (NYSE:BBT) barely beats out PNC (NYSE:PNC) for the top spot; Navy Federal Credit Union, which is not ranked, has a rating higher than both of them.

As credit card issuers battle to win new customers by offering ever-richer rewards and benefits, the incentive war may have reached its peak, the study says.

"The average credit card customer today has roughly 16 different benefits available, yet only about one-third of customers say they completely understand all of the benefits available to them," said John Cabell, director, Wealth and Lending Intelligence at J.D. Power.

The study suggests that issuers focus on communicating to help customers get the full value of their products.