Dick's +13% after breakout quarter

Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) trades higher after sailing past Q2 comparables sales expectations (+3.2% vs. +0.9% consensus) and lifting guidance.

The retailer expects full-year sames-store sales growth to increase at a low single-digit rate vs. a prior outlook for slightly positive to +2%. EPS is seen falling in a range of $3.30 to $3.45 vs. $3.20 to $3.40 prior and $3.31 consensus.

CEO update on Q2: "We saw growth across each of our three primary categories of hardlines, apparel and footwear, our brick-and-mortar stores comped positively and our eCommerce channel remained strong, increasing 21%. Our key strategies and investments are working, our major headwinds are behind us and we've bent the curve on sales."

Shares of DKS are up 12.89% premarket to $37.31.

Previously: Dick's Sporting Goods EPS beats by $0.06, beats on revenue (Aug. 22)