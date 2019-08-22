Antofagasta's H1 edges estimates as copper production climbs but price falls
Aug. 22, 2019 8:07 AM ETAntofagasta plc (ANFGF)ANFGFBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Antofagasta (OTC:ANFGF) reports a slightly stronger than expected H1 profit, helped by higher copper sales and lower production costs but offset by lower copper prices, which it blames on the U.S.-China trade war.
- H1 core earnings rose to $1.31B from $904M in the year-earlier period on a 19% Y/Y rise in revenue to $2.53B, while analyst consensus estimated core profit of $1.29B on revenue of $2.53B.
- H1 net cash costs fell 22% Y/Y to $1.19/lb. of copper, helping margins to expand to 51.7% from a year earlier.
- The company says a 25% rise in copper sales volumes and higher revenue from gold production at its Centinela mine helped to offset a 6.3% fall in copper prices and a 5.3% fall in molybdenum prices.
- Antofagasta backs its full-year capex guidance at $1.2B and reiterated its full-year copper production outlook at 750K-790K metric tons but expects output to fall to 2018 levels next year.