PSTG trimmed after weak view, CFO departure

Morgan Stanley lowers its Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) target from $21 to $17 and maintains an Equal-Weight rating after yesterday's earnings report.

Analyst Katy Huberty says the "significant" outperformance compared to its peers was offset by the weaker revenue outlook and the departure of CFO Tim Riitters, who will remain in his role until a replacement is found.

Huberty says new products and easing comps could improve investor sentiment next year.

More action: KeyBanc (Overweight) lowers its PT from $25 to $22 and Piper Jaffray (Overweight) trims from $20 to $16.