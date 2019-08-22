Tesla higher on Volkswagen intrigue

Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) are up 2.52% in premarket action as more intrigue arrives from Germany.

On top of reporting some dissatisfaction of key investor Baillie Gifford with Elon Musk, Manager Magazin is reporting via inside sources that Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) CEO Herbert Diess would invest in Tesla if he could. A big sticking point for any deal would be landing approval of the Porsche and Piech families.

Neither automaker has commented on the speculation.

Previously: Baillie Gifford critical of Elon Musk (Aug. 22)