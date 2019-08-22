Fed's George not ready for more accommodation

Kansas City Fed President Esther George sees no reason to ease monetary policy further "without seeing an outlook that suggests the economy is getting weaker," she said in an interview on Bloomberg TV.

“When I look at where unemployment is and I look at where inflation is right now, I think we’re in a good place as long as the consumer can continue to pull the economy forward," she said.

George points out that rate cuts have a cost.

“Easing policy is not a free choice. It, remember, pulls forward demand. It can make leverage more attractive. And I think, depending on where you think you are in the business cycle, it can create more risk," she said.

2-year Treasury yield is up 2 basis points to 1.598%; 10-year Treasury yield is up 3 basis points to 1.623%.