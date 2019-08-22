GameStop +9% as 'Big Short' guy pitches long case

GameStop (NYSE:GME) is up another 8.76% in premarket trading to extend on this week's recovery rally that was launched by Michael Burry's disclosure of holding about 3M shares through his firm.

Barron's landed a rare interview with Burry, during which he pitched the bull case on GameStop in detail. Burry notes that next year's new consoles will still use optical disk drives in a development that will extend GameStop's life significantly. He also lauded GameStop's balance sheet and noted that 90% of GameStop stores are free cash flow-positive. The full interview is full of inside baseball stuff and is worth a read from a GME long or short.