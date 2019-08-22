Wesfarmers drops takeover offer for Lynas

Australian conglomerate Wesfarmers says it will not pursue its proposal to buy Lynas (OTCPK:LYSCF), which the rare earths miner had said undervalued its intellectual property.

Wesfarmers' (OTCPK:WFAFF) offer was conditional on Lynas receiving a renewal of its Malaysian operating license; Lynas said last week it received a six-month extension for the license, but the length was shorter than many investors had expected.

Rare earth miners outside China have seen increased interest after the country hinted it could use its supply of rare earths as a negotiating tactic in its trade war with the U.S.