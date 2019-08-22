Tuesday Morning higher on earnings beat

Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) reports comparable store sales increased 0.7% in Q4.

Transactions increased 3.1% and average ticket decreased 2.3%.

Gross margin rate -10 bps to 33.3%

SG$A expense rate grew 70 bps to 38.2%.

Store count -12 Y/Y at 714.

FY2020 Guidance: Comparable store sales: increase in the low single digits; Net capital expenditure: ~$25M to $27M.

Steve Becker, Chief Executive Officer stated, “As we look ahead, the headwinds that we faced this past year from the planned reduction in our traditional ad events will abate and the improvements we have made across the merchandising organization position us to replicate the success we have seen in key merchandise categories. With all of the work we have done, and continue to do, we are well positioned to deliver improved sales and profitability into the next fiscal year and beyond.”

TUES +8.7% premarket.

