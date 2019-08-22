Aflac sees Japan Post channel sales down as much as 50%

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) sees sales in its Japan Post Group channel declining by as much as 50% vs. a very strong 2018 given its refreshed cancer product, and based on continuation of trends to date for the rest of the year.

Total third sector and first sector protection sales may be down in the mid-teens for the year.

Sees normal retention and isn't changing outlook for protection-type first and third sector earned premium growth of 1%-2% for the year.

Says 104,000 policies recently referenced in certain media reports regarding Aflac Japan represent all lapsed and reissued policies in the Japan Post (JPC) channel between May 2018 and May 2019.

During that same period, there were an additional 2,600 lapsed and reissued policies sold by Japan Post Insurance (JPI).

Conditional surrender was introduced in 2014 to ensure a smooth transition from old to new policies, and with only a small number of post offices offering cancer insurance at that time, JPC and JPI didn't immediately implement the program.

Following the expansion of the program to ~20,000 post offices and the product revision in April 2018, JPC and JPI in early 2019 elected to adopt and install the conditional surrender program staring in late 2019.

Aflac is currently unaware and isn't anticipating any disruption in long-term Alliance plans and associated capital commitment by JPH in Aflac’s stock.