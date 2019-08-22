1-800-Flowers.com +5.4% post Q4 beat

1-800-Flowers.com (NASDAQ:FLWS) reports revenue rose 12.8% in Q4, reflecting strong growth across all three of the Company’s business segments.

E-commerce revenue advanced 13.2% to $217.48M.

Segment revenues: Consumer Floral: $159.8M (+10.2%); BloomNet Wire Service: $27.3M (+9.3%); Gourmet Food and Gift Baskets: $72.5M (+20.5%).

Gross margin rate up 10 bps to 40.6%.

During the quarter, the Company attracted 952K new customers.

Total customers placed orders during the quarter were ~2.2M, of whom 57.1% were repeat customers.

FY2020 Guidance: Revenues: +8% to +9%; Adjusted EBITDA: +8% to +10%; Diluted EPS: +8% to +10%.

FLWS +5.37% premarket.

Previously: 1-800 FLOWERS.COM EPS beats by $0.01, beats on revenue (Aug. 22)