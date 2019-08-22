SQM sinks as Q2 results weighed by weak lithium prices

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) -9.3% pre-market after reporting weaker than expected Q2 earnings and a 22% Y/Y drop in revenues, as lower lithium prices more than offset higher sales volumes.

"We have seen lithium supply growing more than demand over the past few quarters, putting pressure on prices," SQM says, adding that it expects to sell higher volumes in H2 ahead of a 30%-40% increase in sales volumes next year.

SQM expects its lithium sale price in Q3 will fall by nearly a third to $10K/metric ton from its average Q1 sale price of $14.6K/mt and is lower than its previous estimate of $11K-$12K/mt for H2 2019.

Sales volumes grew more than 14% in Q2 to 22.8K mt, the company said.