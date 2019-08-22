Morgan Stanley names SHEconomy picks

Morgan Stanley has an interesting note out on investing in the SHEconomy as the proportion of single women in the general U.S. population increases and the wage gap with males is diminished.

Underpinning the SHEconomy investing rationale is the data point that by 2030 an estimated 45% of prime working age women in the U.S. will be single, which works out to an extra 3M consumers compared to today.

Crucially, MS observes that single women outspend the average household, which shifts spending profiles overall in certain categories for the longer term. "Findings reveal large potential tailwinds to apparel & footwear, personal care, food away from home, and luxury & electric vehicles," advises the firm.

While the demographic shift is seen benefiting a large number of companies, those singled out by the analyst team as best-positioned include Lululemon (NASDAQ:LULU), Nike (NYSE:NKE), Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) and TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX). Also making the list of SHEconomy picks are Sephora (OTCPK:LVMHF), Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA), Chipotle (NYSE:CMG), Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) and Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA).