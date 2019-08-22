GME, JWN among premarket gainers

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) +27% on completing the sale of its EMS business, ROB Cemtrex.
GameStop (NYSE:GME) +12% as 'Big Short' guy pitches long case.
GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) +11% on Q2 results.
Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) +11% on Q2 results.
BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings (NYSE:BJ) +10% on Q2 results.
Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) +13% on FDA acceptance of IND application for SLS-005 for Mucopolysaccharidosis Type III.
Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) +9% as unified payments enters the $13B property management industry through its partnership with VIP Systems.
Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) +9% on Q2 results.
DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) +7% on Q2 results.
Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) +7% on Q2 results.
Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) +7% on Q3 results.
Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) +7% on Q2 results.
Waitr Holdings (NASDAQ:WTRH) +6% on insider's $1.43M purchase.
ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) +6%.
Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) +5% as gene therapy for bubble boy disease nabs RMAT tag in U.S.
Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) +5%.
