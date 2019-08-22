GME, JWN among premarket gainers

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) +27% on completing the sale of its EMS business, ROB Cemtrex.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) +12% as 'Big Short' guy pitches long case.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) +11% on Q2 results.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) +11% on Q2 results.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings (NYSE:BJ) +10% on Q2 results.

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) +13% on FDA acceptance of IND application for SLS-005 for Mucopolysaccharidosis Type III.

Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) +9% as unified payments enters the $13B property management industry through its partnership with VIP Systems.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) +9% on Q2 results.

DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) +7% on Q2 results.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) +7% on Q2 results.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) +7% on Q3 results.

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) +7% on Q2 results.

Waitr Holdings (NASDAQ:WTRH) +6% on insider's $1.43M purchase.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) +6% .

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) +5% as gene therapy for bubble boy disease nabs RMAT tag in U.S.