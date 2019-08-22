Orbcomm +6% as Craig-Hallum lifts to Buy on valuation

Aug. 22, 2019 9:22 AM ETORBCOMM Inc. (ORBC)ORBCBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
  • Orbcomm (NASDAQ:ORBC) is up 6% premarket after an upgrade to Buy at Craig-Hallum, which is seeing some upside after a rough year.
  • Shares have fallen 38.2% in the past month, the capper to a 55.4% drop over the past 12 months, and that's "punished the stock to a point that we can no longer ignore the value," the firm says.
  • Orders for new trailers were down 40-70% from May to July, but once some excess inventory is worked off, that should stabilize, analyst Mike Malouf says.
  • Sell-side analysts rate the stock Outperform on average, while it has a Quant Rating of Very Bearish.
