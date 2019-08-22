Equinor wins funding for North Sea wind turbines

Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) will get a government subsidy of NOK2.33B ($260M) for its planned construction of floating wind turbines that will supply power to North Sea oil platforms, Norway's Enova state investment agency says.

EQNR has said the NOK5B project, as part of its strategy to curb greenhouse gas emissions, could reduce Norway's carbon dioxide emissions by more than 200K metric tons/year.

The company says a final investment decision on the plan for the Snorre and Gullfaks oil fields, known as the Hywind Tampen floating wind farm, will be made during fall 2019.