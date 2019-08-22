More on Huazhu Group Q2 results

Huazhu Group HTHT reports Q2 revenue growth of 13.3% Y/Y to $417M.

Net revenues from leased and owned hotels were $291M (+5.4% Y/Y); manachised and franchised hotels were $117M (+30.4% Y/Y).

The occupancy rate for all hotels in operation declined 270 bps to 86.9% due to the deepening China economic slowdown.

Huazhu opened 311 hotels, including 8 leased hotels and 303 manachised and franchised hotels.

Also, closed a total of 42 hotels, including 10 leased hotels and 32 manachised and franchised hotels.

The Company had 696 leased hotels, 3,692 manachised hotels, and 277 franchised hotels in operation in 413 China cities.

The number of hotel rooms in operation totaled 463,296 (+17.8% Y/Y).

Operating cash inflow for Q2 was $169M; cash, equivalents and restricted cash of $592M.

The Company had a total debt balance of $1.3B.

The Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program of up to $750M, effective for 5 years.

Q3 Outlook: Net revenues to grow 9-11% Y/Y.

2019 Outlook: Net revenues to grow 10-12% Y/Y.

