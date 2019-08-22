Keysight gets Street-high targets after earnings

Citi analyst Jim Suva maintains a Buy rating on Keysight Tech (NYSE:KEYS) and lifts the target from $110 to $115 after yesterday's earnings beat with in-line guidance.

Suva says KEYS remains a top pick for 2019, saying the company has "de-risked the China trade war situation."

The analyst sees Keysight offers "an agnostic way to invest in 5G in that an investor does not need to pick which OEM, vendor, or end product will gain or lose share in 5G."

More action: Jefferies (Buy) raises the target $10 to $110, Deutsche Bank (Buy) raises from $110 to $115.