Volkswagen says nein to Tesla interest report

Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) denies speculation emanating from a report Manager Magazin report that it is interested in a stake in Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Some traders got ahead of themselves in a lost in translation scenario. While the report from the German publication revealed positive comments by CEO Herbert Diess about Tesla and potentially owning a stake, there was no indication of any talks internally or externally on investing in the California EV automaker.

Shares of Tesla are up 1.55% after being up more than 3% earlier in the premarket session.

