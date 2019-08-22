Wells Fargo cools on Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) slips 0.8% in premarket trading after Wells Fargo analyst Truman Patterson cuts the stock to market perform from outperform in the absence of catalysts over the near-to-intermediate term.

Sees 2020 revenue likely flat and providing "little in the way of operating leverage."

Shift away from higher margin California market could dent profitability.

Patterson's rating agrees with Quant rating of Neutral and Sell-Side average rating of Hold (3 Buy, 1 Outperform, 11 Hold, 2 Underperfrom).

