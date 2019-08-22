Seelos on go to launch pivotal study of trehalose in Sanfilippo; shares up 7%

The FDA has signed off on Seelos Therapeutics' (SEEL +7.3% ) IND for a Phase 2b/3 clinical trial evaluating SLS-005 (trehalose) in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type III (Sanfilippo syndrome), an inherited disorder characterized by delayed speech and behavioral problems that is caused by the body's inability to break down large sugar molecules which accumulate in cells.

Trehalose is a sugar molecule called a disaccharide (double sugar) that protects against pathological processes in cells. In animal models of certain diseases with abnormal cellular-protein aggregation (e.g., Sanfilippo), it has demonstrated the ability to reduce the pathological aggregation of misfolded proteins in cells and activate intracellular pathways that play key roles in diseases characterized by the pathological accumulation of storage material.