Stocks score early gains, led by financials

Stocks add to yesterday's gains, as investors look ahead to Fed Chief Powell's Jackson Hole speech tomorrow for more clues on future interest rate moves; Dow +0.5%, S&P +0.3%, Nasdaq +0.2%.
Also, retailers Dick's Sporting Goods (+4.6%), Nordstrom (+10.1%) and BJ's Wholesale (+14.3%) all topped quarterly earnings expectations, adding to investor sentiment following strong beats from Target and Lowe's.
European markets are mixed, with Germany's DAX +0.1% but France's CAC -0.3% and U.K.'s FTSE -0.9%; in Asia, both Japan's Nikkei and China's Shanghai Composite closed +0.1%.
In the U.S., an early look at the S&P 500 sectors shows 10 of the 11 groups trading higher, led by financials (+0.8%), while utilities (-0.1%) trades lower.
KC Fed President George told CNBC that the Fed should not have cut interest rates last month, which caused U.S. Treasury yields to tick higher, with the two-year yield now up 2 bps to 1.59% and the 10-year yield 3 bps higher to 1.61%; U.S. Dollar Index -0.1% at 98.21.
U.S. WTI crude oil +0.9% to $56.22/bbl.
