Retail rallies off earnings again

Another good day for retail stocks could be setting up after Nordstrom (JWN +13.8%) topped profit expectations and the soft numbers from L Brands (LB -10.1%) are being viewed as self-afflicted in part.
While not huge in sales volume, mall retailers Cato (CATO +15.6%) and Stage Stores (SSI +2.4%) also topped estimates.
Gainers include Citi Trends (CTRN +15.9%), RTW Retailwinds (RTW +5.2%), Tailored Brands (TLRD +6.7%), Tilly's (TLYS +2.5%), J. Jill (JILL +4.5%), Shoe Carnival (SCVL +2.7%), Guess (GES +3.5%), Urban Outfitters (URBN +3.2%), Foot Locker (FL +4.2%), Children's Place (PLCE +4.7%), Ascena Retail (ASNA +6.1%). Gap (GPS +4.9%) is also higher just ahead of its earnings report due out after the bell.
Target (TGT +1.8%) is also still attracting bids, printing a new high of $105.43 earlier in the session and Costco (COST +1.8%) is showing some bounce.
