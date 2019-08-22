Retail rallies off earnings again

Another good day for retail stocks could be setting up after Nordstrom (JWN +13.8% ) topped profit expectations and the soft numbers from L Brands (LB -10.1% ) are being viewed as self-afflicted in part.

While not huge in sales volume, mall retailers Cato (CATO +15.6% ) and Stage Stores (SSI +2.4% ) also topped estimates.

Gainers include Citi Trends (CTRN +15.9% ), RTW Retailwinds (RTW +5.2% ), Tailored Brands (TLRD +6.7% ), Tilly's (TLYS +2.5% ), J. Jill (JILL +4.5% ), Shoe Carnival (SCVL +2.7% ), Guess (GES +3.5% ), Urban Outfitters (URBN +3.2% ), Foot Locker (FL +4.2% ), Children's Place (PLCE +4.7% ), Ascena Retail (ASNA +6.1% ). Gap (GPS +4.9% ) is also higher just ahead of its earnings report due out after the bell.