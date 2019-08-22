Spire requests revised recourse rates as pipeline construction costs rise

Spire STL Pipeline (SR +0.2% ) says it filed an amended application with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission requesting approval of revised recourse rates due to an increase in estimated construction costs.

Spire says historic flooding of major rivers along the pipeline route has caused construction delays, which it had warned would cause construction costs to exceed $240M, the top end of the range of estimated costs, and that the expected in-service date would shift to later in 2019.

In the amended application filing, Spire says the recourse rate was raised to $0.36/dth from $0.27/dth.