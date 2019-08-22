New mining code in Mali ends tax exemptions, other protections

Mining companies operating in Mali will no longer receive VAT exemptions during production and will have a shorter period of protection from fiscal changes, according to a new mining code announced by the government.

The new code in Mali, Africa's third largest gold producer, shortens the "stability period" when miners' existing investments are protected from changes to fiscal and customs regimes, and contains clauses that international mining companies have strongly opposed elsewhere in Africa, particularly in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Companies with stakes in industrial gold mines in Mali include Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD), AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU), B2Gold (NYSEMKT:BTG) and Hummingbird Resources (OTCPK:HUMRF).