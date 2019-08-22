ECB works on 'package' deal for easing - ECB minutes

The European Central Bank's July 24-25 meeting minutes show the Governing Council is taking a "package" approach to monetary easing.

"Experience had shown that a policy package – such as the combination of rate cuts and asset purchases – was more effective than a sequence of selective actions," according to the minutes.

Adjusting to the longer-than-expected soft patch European economic growth, council members agreed it's important "to demonstrate its determination and capacity to act and to be prepared to ease the policy stance further by adjusting all of its instruments, as appropriate, to achieve its inflation aim."

They'll be looking at "ways to further strengthen the state-based component of the forward guidance on the path of policy rates, preparatory work on the design of a tiered system, or other options to mitigate the effects of negative interest rates on bank-based intermediation, and preparatory work on modalities for potential new net asset purchases."

There were, though, some concerns raised regarding "possible unintended consequences of a tiered system and its ability to fully mitigate the potential effects of negative policy rates on bank intermediation."

