Fed hawks have the floor in early Jackson Hole news

Earlier, Kansas City Fed President Esther George- who dissented from the July rate cut - probably didn't surprise many when she told Bloomberg nothing she's seen since tells her the economy is weakening. "Easing policy is not a free choice," she says, noting it pulls demand forward and makes leverage more attractive.

Philadelphia Fed boss Patrick Harker minutes ago chose CNBC to air much the same sentiment. He didn't think the July rate cut was appropriate, but went along to get along. He's not a voter on the FOMC this year.

Fed Chairman Jay Powell speaks tomorrow morning, and he's expected to have a more dovish view.