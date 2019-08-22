Nutrien gets Australian green light for Ruralco takeover

Australia's competition watchdog approves Nutrien's (NTR +0.9% ) $469M takeover of Ruralco Holdings despite concerns about its market dominance in some locations.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission says it will not oppose the deal, in which NTR-owned Landmark - already the biggest player in Australian farm services - acquire Ruralco, the country's third largest player.

The ACCC approval is contingent on NTR divesting three rural merchandise stores.

The acquisition also remains subject to a ruling from Australia's Foreign Investment Review Board; NTR says it expects to finalize the takeover by Sept. 30.