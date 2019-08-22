Stocks sink after Fed hawks speak up

Stocks fall after Philly Fed President Patrick Harker told CNBC he didn't think the July rate cut was appropriate, echoing a similar sentiment by Kansas City Fed head Esther George, who voted against the July rate cut.

The Nasdaq sink s 0.8% , the S&P 500 falls 0.4% , and the Dow is off 0.1% .

The 10-year Treasury yield, after rising as high as 1.626% then sliding to 1.556%, now stands at about 1.588%, just below the 2-year yield of 1.59%.

Cboe Volatility Index jumps 6.7% to 16.86.

Dollar Index is little changed at 98.28.