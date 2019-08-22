Playtech negative post 1H results

Playtech (OTC:PYTCF) reports 1H revenue growth of 68.6% Y/Y to €736.1M.

Core B2B Gambling revenue increased 9% Y/Y in regulated markets.

Due to revenue growth and strong cost control drives Core B2B Gambling margin to increased 1,000 bps to 29%.

Snaitech is the Group's standout performer in H1 with 26% growth in adj. EBITDA.

Adj. EBITDA margin on a constant currency basis declined 700 bps to 26% & underlying adj. EBITDA margin on a constant currency also declined 1,500 bps to 16%.

During H1 2019, Playtech raised €350M senior secured notes maturing in 2026.

Total shareholder returns increased 15% Y/Y including €25M of share buyback and interim dividend declared of 6.1 €c/share payable on October 22.

Adj. Gross cash was €304.4M and cash and equivalents amounted to €873.3M at the end of H1 2019.

2019 Outlook: Reiterates adj. EBITDA range of €390-415M; Core B2B and Snaitech continue strong performance and Asia will contribute ~€115M revenue.

Previously: Playtech reports 1H results (Aug. 22 2019)