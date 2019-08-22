Cooper Standard (CPS +1.9% ) discloses that it's transitioning its purchasing organization to a global commodity structure.

The company notes the transition follows the previous realignment of the manufacturing, engineering and innovation organizations earlier in the year.

"The strategic realignment of our purchasing function by global commodity category is another sequential move in our progression toward a fully integrated global structure," says Cooper CEO Jeffrey Edwards.

Cooper Standard will manage the procurement of 34 commodities into four groups including plastics, rubber, metals and all others that will be supported by dedicated global buyers. In conjunction with the installation of the new global structure, Cooper Standard is investing in the latest digital and A.I. tools to provide the organization with real-time analytics to further continuous improvement and innovation opportunities.

Source: Press Release