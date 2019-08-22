Boeing still tactical buying opportunity - Buckingham

Buckingham analyst Richard Safran reiterates his view that Boeing (BA +2.4% ) remains a tactical buying opportunity, saying the stock could go to $400-$450 driven primarily by a 9% free cash flow yield based on roughly $30/share in FCF in 2020.

"There hasn't been a lot of news recently regarding the MAX return to service. However, one bit of recent news (hiring hundreds of staff at its Moses Lake facility) supports the idea that BA may come close to achieving its early Q$ guide for a MAX return to service."