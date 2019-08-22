Analysts trim Splunk despite beats

Baird downgrades Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) from Outperform to Neutral with a $127 target, a 1% downside. Yesterday, Splunk reported Q2 beats with upside revenue outlook and announced the $1.1B acquisition of SignalFx.
Needham maintains a Buy rating but lowers its target from $165 to $160, citing the lowered operating cash flow guidance. Analyst Jack Andrews thinks the new pricing model will increase customer adoption and sees the SignalFx acquisition strengthening the overall platform.
Splunk shares are down 9.6% to $116.19. The company has an Outperform average Sell Side rating.
