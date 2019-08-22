Analysts trim Splunk despite beats

Baird downgrades Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) from Outperform to Neutral with a $127 target, a 1% downside. Yesterday, Splunk reported Q2 beats with upside revenue outlook and announced the $1.1B acquisition of SignalFx.

Needham maintains a Buy rating but lowers its target from $165 to $160, citing the lowered operating cash flow guidance. Analyst Jack Andrews thinks the new pricing model will increase customer adoption and sees the SignalFx acquisition strengthening the overall platform.