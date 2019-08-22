Santos posts positive half year results

Santos (OTCPK:STOSF) 1H underlying profit jumped to $388M, up 2.7x on the same period in 2018, supported by a 32% jump in production and lower production costs.

Sales was up by 18%, to $1.97B on the back of higher liquefied natural gas prices and volumes, with the resumption of full production from the Papua New Guinea LNG operation, following an earthquake in 1H 2018, as well as higher gas volumes from Quadrant Energy acquisition.

Sales volumes reached 45.2M Boe, up from 38M boe last year.

Operating cash flows, rocketed from $644M last year to $1.05B.

EBITDA increased by 43%, from $883M to a record $1.26B

The company increased guidance on combination synergies to between $50M -$60M annually.

Furthermore, Santos is also advancing its plans to increase production to more than 100M Boe by 2025, progressing work on its Barossa and P’nyang assets, while continuing drilling work in the Cooper basin and at the Gladstone LNG project.

