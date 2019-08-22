Nomura positive on OneSpaWorld

Nomura Instinet backs up its bullish view on OneSpaWorld (OSW +0.7% ), saying it continues to outperform in the early phase of its public company debut.

The firm lifts its 2019-2020 forecasts to reflect the recent earnings beat and continued strength in consumer onboard spending.

Analyst Harry Curtis on OneSpaWorld: "What stood out in 2Q was OSW's consistent share gains among existing and new cruise operators. Driving the growth are MSD increases in same-store revenues and HSD unit growth. We expect approximately eight new ship launchings per year, with each new vessel’s spa contributing an average of $600k in EBITDA/ship."

All five sell-side analysts covering OneSpaWorld on Wall Street are in the bull camp.